Residents have reported oil in the River Swift. Photo by Samantha Bobat.

Inspectors are monitoring the River Swift near Lutterworth after recent oil spillages have entered the water.

It is believed that the spillages have come from recent traffic collisions on the nearby M1 motorway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are continuing to monitor the area.

“With the recent rain, the oil is being washed through surface water drains.