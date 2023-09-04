News you can trust since 1854
In pictures: Thousands head to Welland Park for Harborough Summer Fayre

It included life-size dinosaurs and a dog show
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:29 BST

Thousands headed to Welland Park to enjoy a summer fayre over the weekend.

On Sunday (September 4) there was life-sized dinosaurs, a giant teddy bears picnic, train rides, craft and food stalls, live music, a bar and children’s entertainment.

There was also a fun dog show at the free event with classes including waggiest tail and best rescue.

Money raised will go to local charities and causes which will be announced following the Christmas Fayre later this year.

On stage...AnneMarie Marlow.

1. Market Harborough Summer Fayre

On stage...AnneMarie Marlow. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Sienna Wylie (11) and Rob Wylie with their pet Frankie.

2. Market Harborough Summer Fayre

Sienna Wylie (11) and Rob Wylie with their pet Frankie. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Sophie 11 and Tallulah 12 with Emma Hyland holding a baby dinosaur.

3. Market Harborough Summer Fayre

Sophie 11 and Tallulah 12 with Emma Hyland holding a baby dinosaur. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Organisers Juliette and John Maher and Charlotte Mawer.

4. Market Harborough Summer Fayre

Organisers Juliette and John Maher and Charlotte Mawer. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

