In pictures: Thousands head to Welland Park for Harborough Summer Fayre
It included life-size dinosaurs and a dog show
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:29 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:29 BST
Thousands headed to Welland Park to enjoy a summer fayre over the weekend.
On Sunday (September 4) there was life-sized dinosaurs, a giant teddy bears picnic, train rides, craft and food stalls, live music, a bar and children’s entertainment.
There was also a fun dog show at the free event with classes including waggiest tail and best rescue.
Money raised will go to local charities and causes which will be announced following the Christmas Fayre later this year.
1 / 3