It included life-size dinosaurs and a dog show

Thousands headed to Welland Park to enjoy a summer fayre over the weekend.

On Sunday (September 4) there was life-sized dinosaurs, a giant teddy bears picnic, train rides, craft and food stalls, live music, a bar and children’s entertainment.

There was also a fun dog show at the free event with classes including waggiest tail and best rescue.

Money raised will go to local charities and causes which will be announced following the Christmas Fayre later this year.

Market Harborough Summer Fayre On stage...AnneMarie Marlow.

Market Harborough Summer Fayre Sienna Wylie (11) and Rob Wylie with their pet Frankie.

Market Harborough Summer Fayre Sophie 11 and Tallulah 12 with Emma Hyland holding a baby dinosaur.

Market Harborough Summer Fayre Organisers Juliette and John Maher and Charlotte Mawer.