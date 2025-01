Recent heavy rains brought huge amounts of water to many roads in and around Market Harborough's town centre.

But the countryside saw the brunt of the bad weather, with the River Welland bursting its banks.

These aerial photos of the Welland Valley were taken this morning (Thursday) by Colin Raffo. Our thanks to Colin for the images.

Send your photos via email to us at [email protected]

1 . Flooding in the Harborough district Aerial photos of flooding in the Welland Valley. Photo: Colin Raffo Photo Sales

2 . Flooding in the Harborough district Aerial photos of flooding in the Welland Valley. Photo: Colin Raffo Photo Sales

3 . Flooding in the Harborough district Aerial photos of flooding in the Welland Valley. Photo: Colin Raffo Photo Sales