Lily Cossor five on the hunt for pumkins at Farndon Fields farm shop.Lily Cossor five on the hunt for pumkins at Farndon Fields farm shop.
In pictures: Pumpkin pickers out in force at Farndon Fields in Market Harborough

There are several patches across Harborough district.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:27 BST

Spooky season is well and truly underway at Farndon Fields.

The farm near Lubenham has opened for the fifth year, with more than 40 varieties of pumpkins, squashes and gourds ripe for the picking across 30 acres of land.

There are also photo opportunities throughout with a chevy truck, tractor and bales of hay in the shape of a teddy bear. Children can also measure how many pumpkins tall they are and have their face painted.

The family-owned farm was opened in 1983 by Milly and Kevin Stokes – with pumpkin picking recently added in the hope it would show children the link between farming, food and the environment.

A farm spokeswoman said: “By inviting families and friends to explore our pumpkin patch, we aim to educate visitors, especially young children, about the versatility of pumpkins, not only as decorations and activities but also as a source of delicious and nutritious food.

“Our mission is to promote the beauty of the English countryside, inspire a broader appreciation of nature, and provide a fun and entertaining outdoor experience for all.”

Tickets cost £3 per person (under threes go free).

Other pumpkin patches across the district include Foxton Pumpkins, where children can pick their own from October 14 to October 31 and there is also a bouncy castle, farm animals and maize maze.

In Kibworth, Windmill Farm Park is holding a Halloween Spooktacular from October 14 to October 31 with pumpkin patch, scarecrow building, treasure hunts and a cobweb maze.

And West Lodge Farm in Desborough has pick your own, entry to the farm park, ghost stories and wand making.

