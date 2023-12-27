In pictures: Hundreds of people gathered in Great Bowden for Fernie Hunt’s Boxing Day meet
Here are photos from the event
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Dec 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 11:26 GMT
Hundreds of people gathered in Great Bowden for the traditional Fernie Hunt’s Boxing Day meet.
The hunt, which can trace its Victorian roots all the way back to about 1870, continues to meet and carry out pre-set artificial scent trails after foxhunting was banned in 2004.
People from far and wide come to the the Harborough area for the Boxing Day gathering and this year saw another huge turnout.
Here are Andy Carpenter's photos from the event.
