In pictures: Hundreds of people gathered in Great Bowden for Fernie Hunt’s Boxing Day meet

Here are photos from the event

Hundreds of people gathered in Great Bowden for the traditional Fernie Hunt’s Boxing Day meet.

The hunt, which can trace its Victorian roots all the way back to about 1870, continues to meet and carry out pre-set artificial scent trails after foxhunting was banned in 2004.

People from far and wide come to the the Harborough area for the Boxing Day gathering and this year saw another huge turnout.

Here are Andy Carpenter's photos from the event.

1 . The Fernie Hunt Families gather during the Fernie Hunt Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales

2 . The Fernie Hunt Families gather during the Fernie Hunt Boxing Day meet Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales

3 . The Fernie Hunt Joint Master of the Fernie Hunt Philip Cowen with daughter Imogen. Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales

4 . The Fernie Hunt The Fernie Hunt Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales