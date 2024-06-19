Front, Anne King creator of the Great Glen Craft Project with some of the support team at the exhibition.Front, Anne King creator of the Great Glen Craft Project with some of the support team at the exhibition.
In pictures: Harborough district village recreated in art exhibition - from knitting to cake!

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2024, 10:59 BST
A mini-village exhibition has been held in Great Glen’s new hall.

Some 52 local pubs, businesses and schools took on the challenge to make a creation which represents themselves – from knitting to cake.

It was organised by the Craft Projects for Great Glen Group to raise funds for the village hall, which partially reopened last month following renovations.

A total of £1,057 was raised, with joint first place going to Byron Health and Leicester Grammar Junior School.

Organiser Anne King said: “The Craft Projects for Great Glen Group was set up in February with the intent of benefiting the village, by making spectacular crafts, and having a bit of fun in the process.

“I was completely overwhelmed at the number of entries as well as the amount of effort that went into each one.

“Thank you for everyone for helping to put Great Glen back on the map again.”

Chris Hunter and Paul King take a closer look at the Leicester Grammar School exhibit.

Chris Hunter and Paul King take a closer look at the Leicester Grammar School exhibit. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Andy Haigh and Jackie Haigh with the Village Hall exhibit.

Andy Haigh and Jackie Haigh with the Village Hall exhibit. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Anne King with her Great Glen Memorial exhibit.

Anne King with her Great Glen Memorial exhibit. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Byron Health’s joint first display

Byron Health’s joint first display Photo: Andrew Carpenter

