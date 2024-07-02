In Bloom volunteers hope to come up roses in regional competition as judges visit Harborough

Judges Malcolm Fisher and Liz Fairfield toured the Bloom areas around town as part of the regional East Midlands in Bloom competition. They were joined by volunteers who had spent the previous days painting, digging and cleaning for the big day.

The tour around Market Harborough included the town centre, St Luke’s Hospital, railway station, Ridgeway Primary Academy, Stevens Street allotments, Little Bowden Bowls Club and the canal basin.

The results will be announced in September, but the team are hoping to scoop gold in the large town category for the third year.

There are currently some 35 people in the district who give their time for free to make it look its blooming best by volunteering with the team.

A spokeswoman for Harborough in Bloom said: “We had a very enjoyable morning showing off our town. Thanks to everyone involved.”

