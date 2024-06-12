Hungarton Open Gardens will see more than 15 properties take part - and there's Pimms and cream teas too!
Gardens across Hungarton are set to open their gates next weekend.
On June 22 and 23, some 15 gardens will be open as part of the Hungarton Open Gardens event from 11am to 5pm.
Throughout the village there will also be vintage tractors on display and craft stalls. There will also be refreshments including Pimms and cream teas.
Parking is free and entrance is £6 with proceeds supporting the church, village hall, sports court, playground and green.
Visit hungarton.info for more information.