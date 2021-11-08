Hundreds of people in Harborough sign petition urging the Government to tackle climate change before it’s too late as protesters whipped up support in the town

Over 50 environmental campaigners staged a rally in the town centre on Saturday (November 6).

More than 350 people in Market Harborough have signed a petition urging the Government to tackle climate change before it’s too late as protesters whipped up support in the town.

They are backing the call for countries all over the world to act now as over 50 environmental campaigners staged a raucous rally in the town centre on Saturday (November 6).

Sustainable Harborough activists backed by church members from across Harborough rang bells and blew whistles as they attracted a big crowd of supporters.

Sympathetic drivers added to the eco din as they tooted their car horns as motorists reduced to a crawl on the High Street were urged to hoot their support.

“Passers-by were also encouraged to sign a petition to Harborough MP Neil O'Brien to get behind the widespread concern to stop the use and development of fossil fuels and to support justice for poor countries adversely affected by rising sea levels and climate change,” said a spokesman for the Global Day for Climate Justice event.