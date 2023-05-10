News you can trust since 1854
Hundreds of dogs and owners set to descend on Lutterworth for Dog Festival

It will raise money for local and canine charities.

By Laura Kearns
Published 10th May 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:25 BST
Pooch party at Lutterworth Dog FestivalPooch party at Lutterworth Dog Festival
Pooch party at Lutterworth Dog Festival

Tails will be wagging at Lutterworth Dog Festival.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners are expected at the event on Lutterworth Recreation Ground from midday to 4.30pm on Sunday May 14.

The event is being organised by Lutterworth and District Round Table with proceeds going to local causes and canine charities. Previously it has raised more than £10,000 with funds donated to Medical Detection Dogs, a charity providing medical support dogs and working to train cancer detection dogs, and Rugby-based rescue centre Pawprints Dog Rescue. This year donations will also help Canine Partners, which provides medical assistance dogs.

The show will include a have-a-go dog agility and a dog show, with categories including waggiest tail and best fancy dress. There will also be a fun fair, bar, food stalls, face painting and music by Lutterworth Town band.

Visit www.facebook.com/Lutterworthdogfestival for more information.