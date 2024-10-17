Huge solar farms the size of 54 football pitches proposed for the Harborough district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proposal for two huge solar farms has been put forward in the Harborough district.

The neighbouring sites, at Saddington and Kibworth Harcourt, have been suggested by applicant Starlight Energy Operations UK Ltd.

The information, sent to Harborough District Council, states one farm would be located east of Kibworth Road, in Saddington, and the other to the north of Wistow Road, in Kibworth Harcourt. The total area occupied by the solar farms would be approximately 39 hectares, proposals add, which equates to slightly more than 54 football pitches.

Documents note that ground-mounted solar panels would be installed across most of the fields within the proposed area, and would have a potential of powering around 8,000 homes annually for 40 years. The panels would sit a maximum of 3m above ground level, allowing the land to remain in agricultural use, such as for sheep grazing, the documents add.

The company says in its proposal that the scheme would be “fully reversible”, allowing the site to be restored to its current condition at the end of the 40 years. Additional information states that access to the site would be via existing roads – through Wistow Road to access the northern field, and through Kibworth Road to access the southern field – coming from the north off the A6 in both cases.

This first stage is not a planning application but ‘screening opinion’, which means the applicant wants to establish whether the project needs an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). An EIA would assess the effects of the proposal on the environment.

Documents note that a screening opinion was already made in August 2022, which determined that an EIA was not required for the then proposed solar farm, which was going to be located on the land east of Kibworth Road, and included land to the north of Mill Lane. Since then, the area covered by the scheme has been changed to include additional land to the north of Wistow Road, whilst fields to the north of Mill Lane have been excluded.

A speed survey and access details would accompany the future planning application, the document adds.

A battery energy storage system (BESS) with a total capacity of up to 20MW would also be installed and operated on the site for the same 40-year period. BESS systems can help to balance electricity demand and supply.

It is not clear when a decision will be made on the matter.