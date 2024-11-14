Huge solar farm the size of over 113 football pitches could be installed near Harborough district border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge solar farm the size of over 113 football pitches could be installed near the Harborough district border.

Applicant Soars Solar Ltd has submitted plans for the construction at Soars Lodge Farm in Foston, which falls just on the side of Blaby District Council (BDC).

The plans states the proposed solar farm would be located on land at Soars Lodge Farm, east of Countesthorpe village and adjacent to the hamlet of Foston. It would be approximately 201 acres in size, which equates to 81.4 hectares of farmland – that’s the same size as over 113 full-size football pitches.

Plans indicate the development would have an operational life of 40 years, after which time the equipment would be removed and the land restored to its original farmland condition. The scheme would have an export capacity of up to 49.8MW of renewable energy, which roughly translates to powering around 12,000 homes annually.

Soars Solar Ltd ran several public consultation events on the proposals between July and August last year, including a leaflet drop to over 3,000 properties in the Countesthorpe area. They also set up a consultation website and an ‘in-person’ exhibition of the proposals at Countesthorpe Village Hall Library in August 2023 too.

The consultation found some residents had flagged concerns about the solar farm’s visual impacts as well as potential traffic congestion during its construction. Others raised ethical concerns about where the solar panels were being sourced.

The applicants said that overall 35 of the 71 responses it had were “supportive” of the scheme. One said: “It all seems to be a really good idea. I couldn’t understand why anybody would object.”

Plans show a screening request for an Environmental Impact Assessment of the site was submitted to BDC in October 2022 - but the council deemed it not necessary.

Two objections have been raised on the council’s planning portal, however, the council does not allow the public to see the detail of the objections. Kilby Parish Council has asked for a 10-day extension to the current consultation which is due to run until Monday, November 18. A decision on the solar farm is expected in the New Year.