Huge army of volunteers help plant an extraordinary 10,000 free trees across Harborough this winter

A huge army of volunteers have helped to plant an extraordinary 10,000 free trees across Harborough this winter.

Led by two Market Harborough-based Tree Wardens, they have worked alongside students and staff to plant over 1,600 trees at the town’s Robert Smyth Academy on Burnmill Road.

And local men, women and children committed to improving and enhancing the environment in south Leicestershire are now preparing to plant more trees at Husbands Bosworth Gliding Centre.

Tree warden Bruce Durham, who helped set up the Harborough Woodland group, said: “We are now about to exceed 10,000 free trees planted so far this winter across south Leicestershire.

“Our infamously low and shrinking woodland cover is the second lowest in the entire UK at just four per cent. And that’s one of the reasons we flood around here so much,” said Bruce.

Over 60 volunteers put in about 4,500 trees at Husbands Bosworth Gliding Centre in January.

The trees will help to form a fruit and nut long forest for wildlife at the popular local flying base near Market Harborough.

The fruit species include hawthorn, sloe, hazel, dog rose.

Each yard of the hedge will hold and slowly release about a tonne of water during a deluge.

It will also absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen while providing a great habitat and food source for wildlife.

“We are going back to the gliding centre at Husbands Bosworth on Saturday February 12.

“Our fabulous volunteers will be completing a massive fruit and nut forest hedge on this very impressive Second World War airfield next to the source of the River Welland,” said Bruce.

“Harborough Woodland are finishing off the planting of about 6,000 free trees whips to create almost a mile-long hedge for wildlife.

“Please come along and help finish off this important wildlife habitat.

“We are creating it with the wonderful donation of tree whips by Leicestershire County Council as part of their ash dieback fund and their scheme to plant 700,000 trees.

“At least two thirds of the hedge was planted by our wonderful volunteers on the 7th and 9th of January,” added Bruce.

“This event is the last day of this initiative as we were rained off with a storm and 35mph wind gusts.

“This is a working airfield so there will be strict instructions on movement and site access but we are working in a safe area away from the aircraft but near a road.

“All children are the responsibility of their parents or guardians.

“The site is exposed so please dress for the worst conditions.

“If it's wet please bring two waterproof coats,” stressed Bruce.

“Please wear gardening gloves, bring a spade and if possible a wheelbarrow.

“Please mark or label your equipment.

“If there is a hard frost and the ground is frozen solid or a heavy rain all morning then we will have to postpone the event at short notice and will let you know by email through the Eventbrite booking system.”