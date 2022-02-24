How you can become a biodiversity champion in Leicestershire

People in Harborough are being urged to become biodiversity champions as the county council’s environmental volunteering scheme branches out.

You are being asked to help spread the word about the county council’s green initiatives, such as the creation of wildflower verges to encourage wildlife, and the planting and restoration of woodlands.

The SoS is going out as Leicestershire is one of the UK’s poorest counties for biodiversity and conservation value.

The county’s Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) represent only two per cent of the land – just a third of the national average of six per cent.

The county council aims to boost local biodiversity and kickstart nature’s road to recovery by recruiting volunteers from a wide range of backgrounds as part of its Environment Action Volunteer blueprint.

New recruits will be able to develop new skills along the way by completing specialist environmental modules funded by the county council – as well as sharing knowledge with their community.

Giving just a few hours each month will make a huge difference and help the council with its woodland conservation, grassland restoration and monitoring of invasive and non-native species to tackle the decline of wildlife.

Cllr Blake Pain, the council’s cabinet member for the environment and green agenda, said: “It’s clearer than ever before that people want to do more to protect the environment and make a real difference.

“Whether you are becoming more interested in environmental issues or a lifelong nature lover there are plenty of ways you can get involved - from enhancing your knowledge to monitoring the flora and fauna near you,” said Cllr Pain.

“As COP 26 showed last year, urgent action is needed – so there’s no better time to sign up as a volunteer to make space for nature in Leicestershire.”

The council is also seeking master composters – volunteers who encourage people to recycle their kitchen food scraps and garden waste.

Training is provided by environmental charity Garden Organic and volunteers can develop their interest in gardening while helping to cut the amount of organic waste going to landfill.

The scheme is open to residents of Leicestershire (excluding Leicester City) and volunteers must be over 18.