How villagers near Harborough can ‘goatcycle’ their Christmas trees this year

Goats tuck into a Christmas tree

Ganders Goat farm in Cottingham is urging residents to ‘goatcycle’ their Christmas trees this year.

In exchange for a donation the goats will ‘recycle’ trees – which they eat – and the farm will buy and plant more trees in Welland Valley.

The service is available for Cottingham and Middleton residents, with trees collected from January 6.

Spare money will be donated to Northamptonshire Search and Rescue where farm owner Ian Horton and his search dog volunteer.

Ian said: “The first tree was donated by Cottingham C of E Primary School and the goats are already very happy.

"Goats naturally eat trees and some of the natural chemicals in pine trees actually help worm our goats organically. We can only do it at this time of the year as we aren't milking otherwise we would get pine tasting milk - we like our quirks but that's a step to far."

