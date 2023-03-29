Holiday yurts, glamping pods and a safari tent are set to be built in the Harborough district

Permission has been granted for the holiday lets

Plans to build holiday yurts, glamping pods and a safari tent off Gartree Road have been given the green light.

Harborough District Council has granted permission for the holiday rentals at Stoughton Farm Park in Stoughton.

It will see six timber pods, five yurts and one safari tent created at the site – which is also home to the Cow & Plough pub, a pottery studio and wedding dress shop.