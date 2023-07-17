Holiday lodges to built on farm in Lutterworth that allows holiday makers access to equestrian facilities

Plans have been given the go-ahead

Holiday lodges are to be built on a Lutterworth farm, and people who stay in them will be able to use the site’s equestrian facilities.

Permission to build 21 holiday homes on farmland in Moorbarns Lane was given by Harborough District Council’s planning committee last week.

This is not the first time the application was scrutinised by the committee, as it was already reviewed at a meeting in April.

But the decision to approve it was delayed to allow the applicant Ian Fenny to collect more data about its potential effect on traffic.

Councillors initially felt the application did not provide enough detail about the scheme’s potential impact on the roads, but were satisfied this time around that concerns had been addressed.

Mr Fenny has also been permitted to build a single storey management building on the 33-acre site, along with parking for the lodges.

The committee heard evidence to support the scheme from the applicant’s planning agent Lance Wiggins.

He said: “In response to the deferral of the decision in April, my client has conducted additional traffic surveys and prepared an update to the transport statement.

“The land is already used for equestrian activity and the additional proposal would bring significant economic benefits in terms of direct and indirect employment and spending in the local economy.

“The lodges are not residential properties, they are for holiday use. They will provide investment and employment, recreational opportunities and will also allow some guests to bring their own horses”

As the site is already used for equestrian purposes, a range of stables sit close by.

The applicant has been permitted to use these buildings for commercial use, which includes being used by ‘holiday makers who wish to use the facilities.’

But the site will not be used as a commercial riding school, according to council documents, as this is ‘likely to create additional traffic which has not been fully assessed’.

Councillors voted unanimously to support the scheme.