Historic Kibworth post mill which is the last surviving in Leicestershire restored to former glory

Committee, supporters and volunteers.

A historic mill has been restored to its former glory following a painstaking two-year renovation.

Kibworth Harcourt Mill is the last surviving post mill in Leicestershire and dates back in 1711. The interior of the building is covered in graffiti of millers who previously worked there and has been kept during renovations.

And the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) recently completed a repair project at the mill, which began in 2021 and now means it is fully operational.

Leicestershire County Council chairman Dr Kevin Feltham with SPAB director Matthew Slocambe inside the mill.

SPAB spokesman Stephen Poyzer said: “Millwrights Dorothea Restorations undertook most of the repair and lifted up the body of the mill so work could be done on the trestle. New weatherboarding to match the original wider boards was fitted and painted white, carefully keeping the original interior weatherboarding, and retaining all the original graffiti. New common and spring sails were made at the millwright's workshop in Bristol. New exterior steps and a tailpole were also fitted and work to the internal machinery was done.

“Careful consideration was taken throughout the initial planning stages to ensure the mill at the end of the project would look like its former self, with a white body and sails, black sheeted roof to the mill and roundhouse and a beautiful, curved tail pole was also reinstated.”

Among those to support on the project were local historian David Holmes and SPAB scholar Naomi Hatton.

And while the mill is on private ground so not open to the public, the society hopes to regularly open it to visitors.

Committee, supporters and volunteers outside the mill.

Mr Poyzer added: “Through the SPAB’s repair, the mill has become operational for the first time since the 1930s. The work was costly and was only possible through a generous legacy left to the SPAB for mill repair. Further donations are sought to ensure that future maintenance of the mill is secured and with the help of volunteers we are hoping to operate the mill on a regular basis and allow visitors to enjoy it.

“If you are able to help the SPAB Mills Section to fund repairs for windmill and watermills please donate to the Mill Repair Fund.”