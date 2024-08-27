Historic heritage site Foxton Locks receives £65K for improvements to ‘hazardous’ towpath

lan Leather and Richard Erwin-Jones from the Canal & River Trust with Cllr Jo Asher (centre).

A popular stretch of ‘cracked’ and ‘hazardous’ towpath at Foxton Locks is being upgraded.

The repair work includes replacing the tarmac and installing additional support to the canal bank protection that adjoins the waterway, south of Top Lock Cottage.

Harborough District Council says the towpath surface has been cracking, causing a hazard to visitors.

The much-needed repairs to the towpath and canal bank are being carried out by the Canal & River Trust after £65,300 worth of funding was agreed by the district council.

The improvements to the 700-metre-long section of towpath are expected to take around 10 weeks to complete.

Foxton Locks is a Grade II listed site with a history over 200 years connected to travel, trade and leisure.

Set in 34 acres, it provides a peaceful area, perfect for wildlife spotting – including herons, swallows and kingfishers - and to enjoy the scenery of the waterside.

Each year, over 500,000 visitors experience the rich heritage of the location which also includes two pubs, two cafes, a museum, the unique inclined boat lift and the chance to hire a day boat.

Cllr Jo Asher, the council’s Cabinet lead for Culture, Leisure, Economy and Tourism, said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with the Canal & River Trust to enable this project to be delivered. This heritage visitor attraction is one of the gems in the Harborough district so it’s important to support these vital works.”

The trust’s regional director, Linny Beaumont, said: “Attracting boaters and visitors from across the country, as well as providing habitats for some of our best loved species, Foxton Locks brings real benefits to Harborough district. As a charity it’s vital that we get support to keep precious places like Foxton alive for future generations and we’re incredibly grateful to Harborough District Council for helping to make the historic site even better for people visiting.”

This project has received £63,500 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.