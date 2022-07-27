Highly destructive ash dieback disease has wiped out thousands of ash trees across Leicestershire’s countryside

Leicestershire County Council says ash dieback is an ongoing challenge, caused by a fungus which leads to infected trees shedding branches or falling as the plant dies.

A highly destructive disease has seen thousands of ash trees wiped out across Leicestershire’s countryside.Leicestershire County Council says ash dieback is an ongoing challenge, caused by a fungus which leads to infected trees shedding branches or falling as the plant dies.There are an estimated half a million ash trees in the county, with many on private land. It is not known exactly how many have the disease but the council says the figure is in the 'thousands'.

The authority is now calling on residents to play their part in keeping the countryside green by helping to identify and manage those with the disease.

It has also launched a campaign to raise awareness about the responsibility of landowners to ensure trees do not pose a risk to the public.Environment spokesman Cllr Blake Pain said: “It is vital that everyone who has ash trees on their property takes action to ensure they are safe. Landowners should have their trees regularly inspected by a professional so as the disease progresses, appropriate decisions in tree management can be made and accidents can be prevented.”The council has created a booklet with advice on ash dieback, including symptoms and steps which landowners should take.Cllr Pain added: “The new booklet will help make it easier for people to tell at a glance if a tree is suffering from ash dieback, what their responsibilities are and what they need to do to ensure tree safety."

“Our tree wardens are also able to work with landowners to offer help and advice.”