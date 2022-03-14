Highlighting the huge environmental impact of wasting food in Leicestershire

Leicestershire County Council is teaming up with eco charity WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme) to highlight the huge environmental impact of wasting food.

An astonishing 70 per cent of all food wasted in the UK every year comes from our own homes.

Every year households throw away a jaw-dropping 4.5 million tonnes of food, worth an estimated £13.8 billion, which could have been eaten.

Food Waste Action Week showcases the harsh truth that wasting food feeds climate change.

The campaign encourages residents to take every day actions to cut food waste and save money – as well as make Harborough a cleaner, greener place.

The county council wants to inspire residents to make small changes to their everyday lives - such as planning their meals and storing their food correctly.

These actions can make a big difference and help families save an average of £720 a year.

Food waste prevention-themed events have been held across the county, including a stall at Market Harborough covered market.

Cllr Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “Leicestershire County Council is delighted to have been a part of Food Waste Action Week.

“It is a great time to support residents to help reduce unnecessary food waste and to sustainably deal with unavoidable food waste through home composting.

“Everyone can make a difference by taking small steps,” stressed Cllr Pain.

“From making meals to use up your leftovers to freezing food, it all helps protect the planet, and ensure that no edible food waste ends up in the bin.”

The county council has been sharing top tips on how residents can reduce food waste and back activities on their social media channels, as well as on the Leicestershire Recycling Facebook page.

You can also sign up for ‘Watch Your Waste’ – the county council’s new online food waste prevention scheme – to learn how to slash food waste and how you can win prizes by taking action at home.

Find out more by visiting www.lesswaste.org.uk