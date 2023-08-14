News you can trust since 1854
Heritage sites and landmarks across Harborough to open for free throughout September

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST
The Symington Building will be included in the heritage days event

Harborough landmarks, heritage sites and historic buildings will be opening their doors for free.

Between September 8 to 17, the sites – which often charge entry or are closed to the public – will open as part of the annual Heritage Open Days festival.

It includes talks and walks, tours and open days to welcome those curious about their local history.

Places taking part include the oldest windmill in Leicestershire, a Masonic temple, wildlife safari and the chance to see behind the scenes of Harborough Theatre, a corset reveal tour of The Symington Factory and a blue badge heritage trail.

Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles said: “There’s so much to see, do and enjoy for visitors here in the Harborough district. Heritage Open Days offer a fantastic opportunity to explore amazing local places, to delve into their past on a discovery of bygone days.”

Visit www.visitharborough.com/event/heritage-open-days-harborough-district/ for more information.

