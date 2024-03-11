Welland Park

More than 200 new trees are set to be planted in Welland Park this weekend.

Market Harborough Rotary Club has received funding from Branching Out Fund, Market Harborough & the Bowdens Charity and Rotary District Environment Microgrant to buy 206 trees and shrubs.

The club is now appealing for support from schools, residents, businesses and community groups to help plant the trees on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 March.

It says it wants those who plant the trees to be able to go back and watch them grow and watch them change with the seasons.

Rotary President, Les Dodd said, ‘We are excited to be planting so many trees in Welland Park in partnership with Harborough District Council, who own the land.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for schools and community groups large and small to get their spades in the ground and start establishing life-enhancing and biodiversity boosting trees in Market Harborough.”

Those interested in helping plant the trees are asked to meet inside the main gate on Farndon Road at 9am on Friday and 10am on Saturday.

Mr Dodd added: Following the amount of rain experienced lately, wellingtons or good strong footwear will be necessary. People should bring their own spade if possible.

“We are planting approximately 45 larger trees on Friday and the remainder, which are whips and shrubs on Saturday. These are a more suitable size for children to help plant.”