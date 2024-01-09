Hedgelaying project in Harborough set to breathe new life into centuries-old canalside hedgerows

Example of a newly laid hedge.

A hedgelaying project along the Grand Union Canal in Harborough is set to breathe new life into the surrounding wildlife.

The Canal & River Trust and cycle network charity Sustrans will begin work this week to bring traditional hedgelaying skills to the hedgeline –with some stretches over 200-years-old – making it more attractive to wildlife.

Hedgerows provide food for species including field mice, voles and hedgehogs as well as a variety of birds and amphibians as well as corridors keeping them safe from the threat of predators. However, if left unmanaged, the hedgerow will grow upwards and become a line of separate trees, leaving wildlife vulnerable to predators and the elements.

A revamped Market Harborough towpath.

To prevent this, contractors will be using traditional techniques including cutting stems and bending them so that over time they grow horizontally and intertwine, forming a thick, bushy barrier.

The works are being carried out as part of a wider project that has seen 2km of canal towpath in the town improved for boaters and walkers. Funding for the project has come from the Department for Transport through Sustrans’ Paths For Everyone programme, as well as a contribution from the Wellington Place housing development through Harborough District Council.

Clare Maltby, Sustrans’ England director midlands and east, said: "We’re committed to promoting sustainable and vibrant spaces across the National Cycle Network, so it’s great to be working with the Canal & River Trust to improve these canal side habitats. Hedgerows have a crucial role in supporting healthier, stronger, and more diverse ecosystems. They also make the National Cycle Network an even more attractive place to be, providing a further reason to choose active travel. This is just one of the many improvements our Paths for Everyone programme is helping to deliver right across the country. Investment in active travel delivers so many benefits to the community, and it’s vital this continues.”

