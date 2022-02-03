Have your say on how waste and recycling is dealt with in Harborough

Leicestershire Waste Partnership is asking residents to help shape its blueprint for future services, known as the Leicestershire Resources and Waste Strategy 2022-2050.

People in Harborough are being encouraged to make their voice heard on how waste and recycling is dealt with in the county.

Leicestershire Waste Partnership is asking residents to help shape its blueprint for future services, known as the Leicestershire Resources and Waste Strategy 2022-2050.

A range of pledges, such as delivering reuse services and urging residents to prevent unnecessary waste, are set out in the strategy.

The consultation also seeks people’s views on the future frequency of household waste collections.

The partnership is made up of Leicestershire County Council, Harborough District Council, Blaby District Council, Charnwood Borough Council, Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, Melton Borough Council, North West Leicestershire District Council and Oadby and Wigston Borough Council.

Cllr Joe Orson, spokesperson for Leicestershire Waste Partnership and the leader of Melton Borough Council, said: “By sharing your views on this strategy, you will help Leicestershire use its resources more efficiently and become a net zero carbon county.

“This is an important consultation which asks residents, businesses and communities to share their views on how we can deliver future waste services, and create a cleaner, greener Leicestershire.”

Cllr Blake Pain, Leicestershire County Council’s cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “There is an urgent need for us to work towards a circular economy, where we reduce the impacts of climate change and take steps to live more sustainably.

“More than 40 per cent of all household waste in Leicestershire is currently recycled.

“These figures include reuse, recycling and composting for both kerbside collections and waste deposited at our recycling and household waste sites.”