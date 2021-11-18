You are being asked to have your say on everything from tackling climate change to conserving our heritage in Harborough.

The ambitious new public consultation is being launched by Leicestershire County Council.

Creating jobs, celebrating diverse communities, improving transport and supporting children to thrive are also set out in the authority’s new ‘strategic plan’.

The study is open until January 21, 2022 and can be found at: www.leicestershire.gov.uk/the-strategic-plan

Cllr Pam Posnett, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “This is a an important document guiding how we deliver services for residents.

“And it builds on what residents, businesses and others told us two years ago when over 4,300 had their say on our future priorities.

"Not only do we want to build a green, safe, resilient and prosperous Leicestershire, this is also about us being innovative, embracing digital technology and delivering value for money,” said Cllr Posnett.

“Your views on our strategic plan – and other key proposals – will help shape the future of our county.

“We’d like to know whether we’ve included what’s important to you and your community and I’d urge you to get involved.”

Leicestershire’s population is set to climb by 20 per cent in the next 20 years.

And the council said it’s planning for the future to make sure frontline services which support vulnerable people are protected.

The draft strategic plan focuses on:

• Building a clean, green future – where nature flourishes and our economy is low carbon

• Keeping people safe and well – with support to live fulfilling lives

• Supporting diverse and resilient communities – where local heritage is enjoyed and conserved

• Creating a strong economy - with the right homes and infrastructure in the right place

• Giving every child the best start in life – with access to good education.

You can comment online by visiting: www.leicestershire.gov.uk/the-strategic-plan

For paper copies, or other formats, please email [email protected] or call 0116 305 0527.

The county council “would also welcome the opportunity to present and discuss the draft plan with any community groups, businesses or partner organisations”.