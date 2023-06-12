Meadowdale Primary School won the green float competition with their theme highlighting the impact of fast fashion. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Harborough Big Green Week is set to continue after its sizzling start at the town’s iconic annual carnival.

This year’s event, which coincided with the national Green Week celebration, had an eco-makeover including its first ever ‘Green Street’ and a £100 prize for the greenest float, awarded to Meadowdale School whose theme was ‘Runway’. The team made costumes from recycled material, raising awareness of the environmental damage of the fashion industry.

Also this week, Harborough District Council (HDC) is holding a public meeting, on Thursday June 15, to give an update on its Climate Emergency Action Plan. The meeting, at the Symington Building, will detail what actions the authority has already taken in response to the climate emergency, and its future plans. Attendees will be invited to raise questions and concerns with key people in HDC. There is also a display of information about the work in the Symington Building available for people to browse.

Events will continue throughout the week, including Big Green Stalls from the Wildlife Trust, Sustainable Harborough Community and the Warm Homes Campaigners, hosted in the indoor market. And a trip to Stanford Hall Community Supported Agriculture Farm will take place on Friday afternoon.