Harborough window display to raise awareness of 'Big Green Week'

Displays about climate change have been popping up around Harborough.

Shoppers in St Mary’s Place may have noticed new window displays in a former shop which has sat empty for more than a year.

The two groups have teamed up to create the displays and raise awareness of ‘Harborough Big Green Week’ which returns to the town at the end of September.

It will see events celebrate the work community groups and businesses are undertaking to protect and enhance the environment and tackle climate change.

The week will start with a launch event at the Eco Village on September 24 and the main event will be held in The Square on October 1 including street food, live music and stalls. Other highlights include a green homes trail, storytelling sessions, bookshop and library displays, ebike trials, walking and cycling tours, local food tasting events, art and photography exhibitions, allotment tours and freecycling.

A display has also been created to help people understand more about what the climate crisis is about.

Chair of Harborough Climate Action, Tim Claydon, said: “While it is important that local and national government and big businesses act with urgency to address the crisis, the impact individuals can make should not be underestimated.