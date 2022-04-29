Harborough tip set to open to the public on Bank Holiday Monday

Harborough's household waste and recycling centre on the Riverside Industrial Estate is expected to be extremely busy over the three-day weekend.

The tip in Market Harborough is set to open to the public on Bank Holiday Monday (May 2).

The town’s household waste and recycling centre on the Riverside Industrial Estate is expected to be extremely busy over the three-day weekend.

But the tip on Moorbarns Lane in Lutterworth will be shut on Bank Holiday Monday because of staff shortages.

The Market Harborough site is open from 9am-5pm on a Monday, from 9am-7pm from Tuesday to Friday and from 9am-5pm on a Saturday and Sunday.

Lutterworth tip is open from 9am-5pm on a Monday (although it is shut on Bank Holiday Monday), it’s closed on a Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s open from 9am-7pm on a Thursday and Friday and from 9am-5pm on a Saturday and Sunday.

The waste site on the A6 at Kibworth will be shut until late autumn this year as it undergoes a major £5 million refurbishment.

Cllr Blake Pain, Leicestershire County Council’s cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “It is always an extremely busy at this time of year at our waste sites.

“We can sometimes have difficulty in accommodating all the extra waste and recycling delivered as our sites do not have an unlimited capacity,” said Cllr Pain.

“This may mean we are unable to accept certain waste types if sites become full as many landfill and material recycling facilities are closed during the May bank holiday.

“I’d urge people to check our website before they set off and I’d like to thank residents in advance for their understanding and co-operation.”