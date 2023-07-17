Harborough team score big at 'Waste World Cup'
Welland Waste won on penalties
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
A Harborough company is celebrating after scoring big at the ‘Waste World Cup’.
Welland Waste took part in the event which sees a football tournament played with teams made up across the waste sector. It took place in Buckinghamshire and saw 41 teams take part.
And Welland Waste won its group match, drawing in the final before scooping one of the top prizes in penalties.
The annual event is now in its 20th year and is organised by letsrecycle.com.