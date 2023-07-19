Students showcase their bags at fashion show

Bags created by local students have been donated to a local company to raise funds for sustainability projects.

Year 8 students from Robert Smyth Academy turned old clothes and leftover material into unique tote bags to help reduce waste and encourage upcycling.

Students created designs of their choice with the emphasis on sustainability and re-using materials. The bags were then modelled at a fashion show at the school earlier this month.

They were then donated to not-for-profit The Village in St Mary’s Road – formerly known as the Eco Village – where customers can buy a bag for a donation.

Funds raised will be used for local projects like its community fridge – where people can donate unwanted food or pick up food for free. Since the community fridge was launched last year, it has saved over two tonnes of unwanted food going to landfill and benefited local families.

Money-raised will also be used for environmentally-focused school talks, its accessible community garden, and to ensure it can continue to promote sustainability.

Textiles teacher at Robert Smyth Academy, Samantha Mayer, said: “We are trying to ensure our students are aware of how design can impact people and the environment in a positive way. The Village also has this at its heart and we are so pleased to help raise funds and support all of the good things it offers. It was fantastic to see students engage with this project and do something so wonderful for their local community.”

Last month, The Village launched a fund-raising page to raise money to enable The Village to continue to run and support its community projects.

Spokeswoman Beth Lambert said: “We’re so grateful to Robert Smyth Academy and the students for thinking of us and donating these amazing bags to us. They are already going down really well with customers and many have commented how nice they are.

“Everything we do at The Village is about promoting sustainability and working with the community, and these bags, along with our newly-launched GoFundMe page will hopefully help us survive in these challenging times, so any support in enabling us to carry on doing what we’re doing is hugely appreciated.”

