Harborough shoppers pick up free draught excluders to help keep homes warm

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:54 BST
Volunteers for United for Warm Homes showcase their knitted home

Shoppers in Harborough have snapped up free draught excluders to help keep their homes warm this winter.

Local campaign group Harborough United for Warm Homes were outside Sainsburys supermarket on Saturday.

Along with handing out free draught excluders, the group collected more than 200 signatures for their petition calling on MPs to do more to help protect people who cannot afford heating bills, to support home insulation upgrades and to accelerate the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Volunteers for United for Warm Homes
A spokesman said: “Shoppers were also admiring a small terrace of knitted houses, made by Cyndy Claydon of Market Harborough and a dolls house and a group of ‘climate gnomes’ knitted by Heather Fox of Cosby Yarn Bombers.

“The knitwear is designed to draw attention to the need for better home insulation, a faster shift away from fossil fuels and to offer tips on how to stay warm over winter.”

Visit www.sustainableharboroughcommunity/ufwh for more information.