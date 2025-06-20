Harborough school takes steps towards cleaner air - and inspires more people to walk or cycle to school

William (aged 10) and Edith (aged 7) from Farndon Fields Primary School on Clean Air Day (photo: Leicestershire County Council).

A mini balance-bike activity, scooter safety sessions and bicycle checks were just some of the activities held at a Market Harborough School to raise awareness of Clean Air Day (Thursday June 19).

Farndon Fields Primary School hosted the bumper event, with support from Leicestershire County Council’s (LCC's) sustainable travel team, to promote how walking, cycling, scooting and wheeling contribute to tackling air quality.

The range of activities highlighted the connection with active travel and included specialist lessons, bike training and scooter safety lessons.

On the morning of Clean Air Day, nearly 70 per cent of surveyed families chose to walk, scoot, or cycle to school.

One of the families taking part in Clean Air Day at Farndon Fields Primary School. L-R: James, William (aged 10), Pauline, Edith (aged 7) and headteacher Simone Harrison (photo: Leicestershire County Council).

A spokesperson from LCC said: "From the survey, an overwhelming 98 per cent agreed that leaving the car at home has clear benefits. And nearly 80 per cent said they would consider walking, cycling, or wheeling to school more often in the future, inspired by the day’s experience."

The day was wrapped up with a community marketplace, featuring a mini-balance bike activity for younger children, bike security marking by the police, free bike checks from Dr Bike and information stalls from local community groups.

Simone Harrison, headteacher from Farndon Fields Primary school, said: “Working with the Sustainable Travel Team on the Clean Air Day celebration at Farndon Fields has been brilliant and the staff and children have had an amazing day.

“Ensuring a healthy environment and promoting sustainability is a priority for us, so Clean Air Day has provided a great opportunity for our community to reflect on the small changes we can all make in our daily travel habits.

“By reducing car journeys and exploring alternative travel options, we can contribute to a healthier atmosphere and safer streets around school for everyone.”

Councillor Charles Whitford, cabinet member for highways, transport and waste at Leicestershire County Council, said: “Clean Air Day is an excellent reminder of the ways we can all contribute to cleaner air.

“Poor air quality can contribute to serious health issues but by choosing a smarter way to travel, we can reduce air pollution and play a part in healthier lifestyles.”

For more information, visit www.choosehowyoumove.co.uk