Harborough residents warned it will take longer to empty their bins today
The council thanked residents for their patience
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 12:18 pm
People across Harborough are being warned that it may take longer to empty their bins today (Tuesday).
Waste collections may be delayed as the refuse contractor is battling “staffing issues”, Harborough District Council said.
Employees are thought to be off due to “general sickness” rather than having been pinged Covid alerts.
“Please ensure your bins are presented by 7am and left out until they are emptied.
“We thank you for your patience,” said the council.