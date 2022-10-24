Harborough residents visit fair to find out how to support local charities

Centre, Chairman of Market Harborough District Council Neil Bannister with stall holders during the Volunteers Fair. Picture Andrew Carpenter

A community and volunteer fair has seen residents find out how lend a hand the town.

Voluntary groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations showcased their work on Saturday (October 22).

The event was organised by Harborough District Council and local MP Neil O’Brien.

Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity Wendy Hempson, John Feavyour and Linda Kvatch. Picture Andrew Carpenter

Mr O’Brien said: “This was a fantastic event to showcase the invaluable work happening all across Harborough district. Charities, local groups, sports clubs and other organisations had the opportunity to find new helpers, connect with the public and engage in meaningful conversations for those in need of support, particularly now we are facing challenging times post pandemic.”

Groups including LOROS, Spectrum, Turning Point and VAL offered information about their services, the resources available to the public and how to get involved.

Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil King said: “Volunteering, or working with community groups, can be hugely rewarding; it can also help in terms of getting experience for your CV.”

Harborough Community Bus need drivers during the Volunteers Fair. Picture Andrew Carpenter

Jo Baynes-Clarke, Debbie Billington, Sansa Saparia 7, Neil O'Brien MP, Pippa Canham 8 and Sue Dove on the Scout Harborough stall during the Volunteers Fair. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Sue Waller and Maxine Kempster of Harborough Theatre during the Volunteers Fair. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER