Harborough residents urged to donate unwanted trainers which will then be distributed to those in need

On track...Nikki Wells Fitness Manager, Councillor Simon Whelband with contracts manager Matthew Hopkin at Market Harborough Leisure Centre. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Residents are being urged to donate their unwanted running shoes which will then be donated to those in need across the world.

Leisure centres in the Harborough district are hosting an initiative where unwanted and good quality running shoes can be dropped off in collection bins to save them going in the bin.

They will then be sent to JogOn – a campaign which aims to keep trainers out of landfill. It then distributes them across the world to those most in need, along with the help of charities and non-governmental organisations.

Harborough Leisure Centre and Lutterworth Sports Centre, both run by operator Everyone Active in partnership with Harborough District Council, have collection bins at their sites where people can drop off their unwanted trainers.

Contract manager Matthew Hopkin said: “We are delighted to partner with JogOn for this hugely positive initiative, which means the local community can make a real difference.

“We would encourage people of all ages to donate their unwanted running shoes so that they can experience a second life, rather than simply going to landfill.

“It’s just a matter of dropping the shoes into collection bins at our centres and Everyone Active and JogOn will do the rest.”

JogOn estimates that every year in the UK alone, more than 30million pairs of shoes end up in landfill, while elsewhere in the world around three million people suffer from sole diseases.

