Harborough residents invited to volunteer to protect trees and wildlife

Tree Wardens

Harborough residents are being called upon to join a network of volunteer protecting trees annd wildlife across the county.

Tree wardens are volunteers for the Tree Council and appointed to be a contact for all things tree-related in the local area. They help protect trees by reporting pests, disease and vandalism and help look out for opportunities to plant more trees in the local community,

They also campaign for grants to help fund more local tree planting and campaign to raise awareness about the key ecological role of trees and woodland.

Leicestershire has some 130 tree wardens coordinated by Leicestershire County Council’s Tree Wardens Network, which brings the wardens together and shares vital information.

They have been working locally for 40 years, and more are being called to join its ranks.

Lucie Hoelmer, senior environmental partnerships officer at Leicestershire County Council, said: “Tree wardens play a vital role in making the county greener and allow parish councils to have a greater say in where and how tree planting and ecological renewal is done in their parishes.

“The tree wardens don’t just have an interest in trees – they do a lot for the wider environment in terms of conservation, and I would encourage anyone who is interested in the environment to enquire about becoming a tree warden and helping to make your local parish a greener and healthier place to live.

Current volunteer Mike McIntyre organised a project to plant five oak saplings by local primary school children to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

He said: “I became a tree warden because I saw how important trees are in and around the parish. I am part of the team developing our Neighbourhood Plan and I wanted to ensure that environmental concerns, including trees, were fully addressed.

“I enjoy being a local champion for trees – even as a non-expert I can be a focal point to put people in touch with resources. Most people value the trees in our community, and they welcome the fact that someone is there to represent the interests of the trees.

“There is always a need for more tree wardens around the county and I would encourage anyone with the slightest interest in trees to give it a try. It needn’t take up much time and it will be rewarding. There is a lot of support and training available from Leicestershire County Council and other organisations such as the Woodland

Trust and the Tree Council, as well as a big network of like-minded people.

“Being a tree warden can involve as much or little commitment as you want to put into it, and there are no qualifications needed, just an interest in trees.”

Leicestershire County Council is aiming to plant 700,000 trees - one for every person in the county.

