Harborough residents have until Monday to have their say on future of waste and recycling services

Thousands of people have already made their views known on how they want these vital services to be run.

Council chiefs want to hear how often you would like your waste to be picked up and taken away.

Leicestershire Waste Partnership is asking residents to help shape its Resources and Waste Strategy for 2022-2050.

Pledges such as encouraging residents to prevent unnecessary waste are set out in the proposals.

The study also seeks views on the future frequency of household waste collections.

The partnership is made up of Leicestershire County Council, Harborough District Council, Blaby District Council, Charnwood Borough Council, Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, Melton Borough Council, North West Leicestershire District Council and Oadby and Wigston Borough Council.

Cllr Joe Orson, the leader of Melton Borough Council and spokesperson for Leicestershire Waste Partnership, said: “This is an important consultation which asks residents, businesses and communities to share their views on how we can deliver future waste services, and create a cleaner, greener Leicestershire.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the results, which will help to inform how Leicestershire will use its resources more efficiently and become a net zero carbon county.”

Cllr Blake Pain, the county council’s cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “There is an urgent need for us to work towards a circular economy, where we reduce the impacts of climate change and take steps to live more sustainably.

“More than 40 per cent of all household waste in Leicestershire is currently recycled,” said Cllr Pain.

“These figures include reuse, recycling and composting for both kerbside collections and waste deposited at our recycling and household waste sites.”

The consultation is open until Monday April 25 and can be found on the county council’s Have Your Say page here:

Leicestershire's Resources and Waste Strategy 2022-2050 | Leicestershire County Council

For copies in other formats, please email [email protected]

For handy tips on how you can reduce, reuse and recycle, please visit the Less Waste website here: