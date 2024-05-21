The week will kick off with the town carnival.

Environmentally conscious residents in Harborough are invited to a free event which aims to help more people to ‘go green’.

The ‘How Green is your Future?’ event is being held at the Methodist Church on Northampton Road at 7.30pm on Monday June 10.

Speakers including Green councillor Darren Woodiwiss and the council’s environmental officer Helen Chadwick will give short talks and take questions on all things green.

Topics covered will include managing the threat from local flooding, monitoring air pollution, eco-efficient means of heating our homes, assisting drivers who want to go electric, and supporting public transport users and cyclists.