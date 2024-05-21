Harborough residents encouraged to take steps to a greener future with environmental talk on Go Green Week
The ‘How Green is your Future?’ event is being held at the Methodist Church on Northampton Road at 7.30pm on Monday June 10.
Speakers including Green councillor Darren Woodiwiss and the council’s environmental officer Helen Chadwick will give short talks and take questions on all things green.
Topics covered will include managing the threat from local flooding, monitoring air pollution, eco-efficient means of heating our homes, assisting drivers who want to go electric, and supporting public transport users and cyclists.
The event is part of national Great Big Green Week, which is being marked on the town’s calendar with various events, launched by the town carnival on Saturday June 8. Many of the carnival floats and stalls will have the theme of ‘eco swaps’ and ‘eco wellbeing’ and there will be a ‘Green Street’ including stalls selling eco wares.