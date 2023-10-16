Harborough residents encouraged to enjoy fireworks at organised displays instead of holding their own
Residents are being urged to attend organised events this bonfire night instead of holding their own firework display.
Harborough District Council says going to organised displays limits disturbances for people and animals, and ensures fewer accidents.
The authority says if people do plan to hold their own displays they should speak to neighbours beforehand and ensure fireworks are suitable for the size of the garden.
It has also reminded resident it is illegal for under 18s to possess a firework and for them to be set off after midnight. Breaking these laws can result in an on-the-spot fine of £90.
A spokesman said: “We would always encourage you to attend an organised event instead of holding your own fireworks display. This reduces the disturbance for other people and animals and ensures there are fewer firework night incidents and accidents.”