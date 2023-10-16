News you can trust since 1854
Harborough residents encouraged to enjoy fireworks at organised displays instead of holding their own

Harborough District Council says it would limit disturbances for people and animals
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:18 BST
Residents are being encouraged to go to organised displays instead of letting fireworks off in their gardens

Residents are being urged to attend organised events this bonfire night instead of holding their own firework display.

Harborough District Council says going to organised displays limits disturbances for people and animals, and ensures fewer accidents.

The authority says if people do plan to hold their own displays they should speak to neighbours beforehand and ensure fireworks are suitable for the size of the garden.

It has also reminded resident it is illegal for under 18s to possess a firework and for them to be set off after midnight. Breaking these laws can result in an on-the-spot fine of £90.

A spokesman said: “We would always encourage you to attend an organised event instead of holding your own fireworks display. This reduces the disturbance for other people and animals and ensures there are fewer firework night incidents and accidents.”

