Harborough residents encouraged to apply for support grants if they were affected by flooding

Neil O'Brien during flooding in Harborough

Residents are being encouraged to apply for support grants if they were affected by flooding.

Government will provide compensation to people whose homes or businesses flooded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They could receive £500 for immediate recovery costs and 100 per cent council tax relief for at least three months.

Businesses can get £2,500 to help return to business as usual and 100 per cent rates relief for at least three months.

Funding has also been provided to prevent flooding in future. Those affected during Storm Babet or Storm Henk could receive £5,000 to implement measures to reduce flood risks, like floodproof doors.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien said: “The government has provided money for compensation for people who had water come into their homes or businesses damaged by flooding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Where more than five properties had water come in the county council do a formal investigation which can lead to a bid for funding. There is work underway at the moment on the area around the Morwoods and Rosemead Drive area in Oadby.

“An investigation into flooding in Kibworth is due out soon, and some protective measures the schools are due to start at Easter.

“The county will soon produce a new flooding plan. There is also a bid pending for funding for the upper Welland. We should know the outcome soon. Works would provide benefits to the communities of Lubenham, and the south of Market Harborough including Little Bowden.

“A lot of the solution is about slowing the flow upstream: creating more ponds and marshes that can act as sponges and slow the flow when there are sudden downpours.”