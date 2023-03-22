News you can trust since 1854
Harborough residents called to attend protest calling for councils to end fossil fuel investment

The protest is taking part in different towns and cities across the UK as part of a day of action.

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:26 GMT
A protest is being held calling for local councils to end investment into fossil fuels.

LeicsDivert is holding the demonstration on Friday (March 24) at 5.30pm at Leicester Clock Tower. Speeches will take part at Gallowtree Gate at 6pm with the event finishing at 6.30pm.

They will join some 30 other groups across Britain taking part in the ‘Divest from Crisis’ day of action.

Local resident and member of LeicsDivest, Jim McCallum said: “Across our city and county, people – including many pension fund members like me – are urging our local councils, council pension scheme, and financial institutions to take action to address the crises of fuel poverty, climate breakdown, and energy security by divesting from fossil fuels. This demo is a chance for me as a pension member to make that call in person.”

