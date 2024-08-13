The bin states it is not for dog waste.

A Harborough resident has hit out at ‘idiotic’ dogwalkers after coming across a rubbish bin overflowing with dog mess in a children’s play park.

The bin was discovered in the playground in the Ashton Rise estate off Lubenham Hill.

The man said some bags had spilled onto the ground and split.

He told the Mail: “I’ve never seen such a disgusting mess.

The bags had fallen to the floor and split said the resident.

“A notice on the bin clearly states that it’s not to be used for dog poo. But dog walkers have dumped so many bags full of poo in the bin that they are spilling out all over the ground and waste is actually oozing out some of the bags on to the grass and path.

“It’s absolutely vile and is posing an obvious health hazard as well as looking horrible.

“It beggars belief that dog owners are doing this at a popular play park used by children from all over the estate.

“It’s been especially busy during the long school summer holidays and idiotic dog walkers are still obviously trying to dump their bags in the bin despite the fact that it’s been full fit to bursting for weeks.”

He also questioned why the bin was not being emptied on a regular basis.

A spokesperson for property management service FirstPort, which maintains the playground, said it is planning to remove the bin.

They said: “Ensuring that our developments are safe and well maintained is our top priority.

“The general waste bin by the play area at Ashton Rise is regularly emptied, and whilst there are notices in place to advise members of the public not to use it for dog waste, we are aware that these have been frequently ignored. To address this, we have consulted with residents and a contractor will be attending this week to permanently remove the bin and clean up the area.”

The dog walker said those looking after this estate should provide a proper dog waste bin for the many people walking their animal companions in the area.

He added: “All of this should be simple enough to achieve but it’s clearly proving beyond the powers that be it seems.”