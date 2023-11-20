News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Harborough rail users invited to attend meeting about local services

It will also include discussion on train disruption and reliability.
By Laura Kearns
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
Harborough StationHarborough Station
Harborough Station

An online meeting of the Harborough Rail Users Group will take place this week.

The annual general meeting will take place on Thursday (November 23) at 7pm see the committee and officers elected.

The group will also discuss topics like recent train service disruption, station improvements and main line investment.

Most Popular

A spokesman said: “Anyone who cares about the local rail service including timetables, reliability, fares and access is invited to request joining.”

Email [email protected] to find out more.

Related topics:HarboroughEmail