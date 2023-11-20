Harborough rail users invited to attend meeting about local services
It will also include discussion on train disruption and reliability.
An online meeting of the Harborough Rail Users Group will take place this week.
The annual general meeting will take place on Thursday (November 23) at 7pm see the committee and officers elected.
The group will also discuss topics like recent train service disruption, station improvements and main line investment.
A spokesman said: “Anyone who cares about the local rail service including timetables, reliability, fares and access is invited to request joining.”
Email [email protected] to find out more.