Harborough Primary school celebrates wins illustrious new green award

Thrilled pupils at a Market Harborough primary school held their first Eco Day as they celebrated winning an illustrious new green award. The boys and girls at Market Harborough C of E Academy on Fairfield Road also had a very special visitor yesterday (Thursday) as Harborough MP Neil O’Brien popped in to congratulate them.

Thrilled pupils at a Market Harborough primary school held their first Eco Day as they celebrated winning an illustrious new green award.

The boys and girls at Market Harborough C of E Academy on Fairfield Road also had a very special visitor yesterday (Thursday) as Harborough MP Neil O’Brien popped in to congratulate them.

The youngsters were overjoyed to become the first school to be hailed a ‘Greener Schools Spotlight School’, an accolade presented by the Greener School Partnership.

Thrilled pupils at a Market Harborough primary school held their first Eco Day as they celebrated winning an illustrious new green award. The boys and girls at Market Harborough C of E Academy on Fairfield Road also had a very special visitor yesterday (Thursday) as Harborough MP Neil O’Brien popped in to congratulate them.

The school was chosen by the Greener Schools Partnership, backed by the Eco Village on St Mary’s Road and Harborough Woodland campaign, because it is a “green-fingered and sustainably-minded school”.

The children will see their work displayed in the courtyard of the Eco Village green shopping oasis for the next three months before the proud tag is handed to another local school.

The mini-exhibition will highlight the environmental efforts every pupil makes.

Kimberley Durham, of The Greener Schools Partnership, said: “We are delighted that Market Harborough CofE Academy is going to be our first Greener Schools Partnership Spotlight School.

Thrilled pupils at a Market Harborough primary school held their first Eco Day as they celebrated winning an illustrious new green award. The boys and girls at Market Harborough C of E Academy on Fairfield Road also had a very special visitor yesterday (Thursday) as Harborough MP Neil O’Brien popped in to congratulate them.

“The school has an amazing track record of green initiatives and will be an inspiration to anyone visiting the Eco Village.”

Emma Tayler, headteacher at Market Harborough CofE Academy, said: “We are so happy to have been asked to be the first ever Spotlight School by the Greener Schools Partnership, especially as the children have been working so incredibly hard over the past few years.

“They have been recycling old batteries, crisp packets, pens, empty bottles and ink cartridges, creating garden spaces which they all look after, planting hundreds of trees in our grounds, tending our poly tunnel and recently, they have even welcomed a bee hive,” said Emma.

“Holding an Eco Day was the perfect celebration of our new role. “Within the school we have four Golden Strands which all our work and behaviours hang off.

“One of these is called ‘Stewards of the Earth’ and it is fair to say that all our children were shining examples of this during the Eco Day and Neil O’Brien’s visit.”

The children’s work will be on display at the Eco Village from the beginning of June.