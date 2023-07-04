News you can trust since 1854
Harborough organisations called on to register defibrillators on national database

By Laura Kearns
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST
Organisations are being urged to register defibrillators

Organisations are being called on to register defibrillators on a national data base.

Harborough District Council says many defibrillators never get used because emergency services do not know where they are or how to access them.

And the authority is calling on groups to register the equipment on national defibrillator network, The Circuit. It provides a national overview of where defibrillators are and is available to emergency services and first responders so they can access them when treating someone in an emergency.

Council leader Phil Knowles said: “As the country marks the 75th anniversary of the NHS, it feels timely to support front-line NHS staff in their important work by encouraging organisations to make sure that their defibrillators are registered and are in good working order.

“Whether it’s in a local pub, shopping centre, community centre or office - every defibrillator matters. Registration could be the difference between life and death.”

Visit www.thecircuit.uk to register.

