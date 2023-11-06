News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Harborough netball club makes pivotal moves to reduce its impact on the planet

Market Harborough Youth Netball has made several changes to reduce netball kit and equipment going to landfill.
By Cat Thompson
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:28 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 09:28 GMT
The netball club is aiming to reduce its impact on the planetThe netball club is aiming to reduce its impact on the planet
The netball club is aiming to reduce its impact on the planet

A youth netball group in Harborough is making pivotal moves to reduce its impact on the planet.

Market Harborough Youth Netball (MHYN) has made several changes to reduce netball kit and equipment going to landfill.

The club is working with its kit, equipment and trophy partner, MDH, to ensure players have access to second-hand kits. Names and initials will be blanked out by MDH, ensuring items are ready for new owners.

Most Popular

And with the help of gym operator Everyone Active, kit will be made available through an ‘in-house pre-loved' scheme. A donation box will be available during the first week of every month of the netball season, from October to May.

The collaboration also means unwanted netball equipment, such as posts, can be donated to local schools and clubs in need. Netballs, which endure a lot of wear and tear from the rough surface of the netball court, will be donated to schools or players for practicing, to ensure they stay in circulation as long as possible.

They will be stored once they become too worn, while MHYN work with partners to develop a better option.

Trainers are also being kept from landfill with the JogOn scheme, run by Harborough Leisure Centre.

Matthew Hopkin from Everyone Active said: “We are delighted to support Market Harborough Youth Netball in their drive to increase sustainability.

“As a leading leisure operator working in partnership with Harborough District Council, we consider upholding and supporting sustainable practice to be a key part of our role in the local community.”

Related topics:Harborough