Harborough netball club makes pivotal moves to reduce its impact on the planet

A youth netball group in Harborough is making pivotal moves to reduce its impact on the planet.

Market Harborough Youth Netball (MHYN) has made several changes to reduce netball kit and equipment going to landfill.

The club is working with its kit, equipment and trophy partner, MDH, to ensure players have access to second-hand kits. Names and initials will be blanked out by MDH, ensuring items are ready for new owners.

And with the help of gym operator Everyone Active, kit will be made available through an ‘in-house pre-loved' scheme. A donation box will be available during the first week of every month of the netball season, from October to May.

The collaboration also means unwanted netball equipment, such as posts, can be donated to local schools and clubs in need. Netballs, which endure a lot of wear and tear from the rough surface of the netball court, will be donated to schools or players for practicing, to ensure they stay in circulation as long as possible.

They will be stored once they become too worn, while MHYN work with partners to develop a better option.

Trainers are also being kept from landfill with the JogOn scheme, run by Harborough Leisure Centre.

Matthew Hopkin from Everyone Active said: “We are delighted to support Market Harborough Youth Netball in their drive to increase sustainability.