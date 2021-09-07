Harborough nature-lover accuses council of carrying out 'environmental vandalism during slash season'

Heather Kirkup says Harborough District Council has slashed back brambles and sloes as well as trees and bushes over the last few days.

A Market Harborough nature-lover has accused council chiefs of carrying out “environmental vandalism” after they have kick-started the “slash season”.

Heather Kirkup, 56, has launched a fierce broadside at Harborough District Council for slashing back brambles and sloes as well as trees and bushes over the last few days.

And the mum and grandmother has now fired off a hard-hitting letter to the council calling for an urgent rethink next autumn.

“I’m so angry about this," Heather told the Harborough Mail.

“And I know that a lot of people here in Market Harborough think the same and are equally worked up about this.

“I’ve been picking blackberries in the rec off Logan Street but they’ve now been well and truly slashed back.

“They weren’t in anyone’s way.

“So why have they been as good as destroyed?

“Harborough council has got an environmental unit,” added Heather.

“So why don’t they speak to the crews out cutting back brambles that are heavy with fantastic fruit, sloes and other growth in parks and open spaces across the town and district?

“It doesn’t make any sense – there’s no joined-up thinking.

“This is just environmental vandalism.

“The council wants to keep Market Harborough looking nice – and that’s fine.

“But their timing is totally wrong and seriously misjudged.

“They should have waited until the fruiting season is finished over the next few weeks – because this is just overkill.

“This is an holistic thing.

“The fruit on these trees and bushes provides precious food for birds and wildlife - and also for local people,” said Heather, who works for a housing association.

“The destruction of these crucial food sources for our beautiful wildlife would go against any proper environmental agenda that the council may have.

“The council has to urgently go back to the drawing board and think again well before we get to next autumn.

“They have to make sure that they don’t repeat this senseless performance and wipe out our natural food sources again next year,” said Heather, a mum-of-three and grandmother-of-16.

“We have a wealth of expertise in Market Harborough and beyond with regard to nature, wildlife and wild food.

“And all of our resourceful people who have this knowledge should be called upon and spoken to so that we address this situation now and don’t make the same mistakes again.

“We all live on our amazing planet together,” insisted Heather.

“We share our earth with our incredible flora and fauna, our countryside, our birds and wildlife.

“We all have to do what we can to live side by side together – and to look after this priceless, irreplaceable planet of ours.”

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough council’s Cabinet lead for environment and waste, said: “Due to the high number of sites and the limited time to carry out such works, ground conditions and nesting times need to be a consideration.

“Brambles, in particular, pose a risk to children as they are thorny and we need to keep these cut back as they can take over.

“Hedges also need maintenance, to prolong their life and to ensure there is habitat for birds.

“We have introduced wild areas, with more to come across the district next year, but, again, even these areas need to be cut and managed, with further additional seeding each year, to maintain the balance of flowers.