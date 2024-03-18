Harborough Museum receives top scores from tourism inspectors Visit England

Museum staff work on the Hallaton Treasure exhibit

Harborough Museum has received top scores following an inspection by Visit England.

The heritage site was visited by inspectors from the national tourism body who increased the museum’s scores following their last visit.

Inspectors praised the museum’s knowledgeable, welcoming staff and mentioned the Hallaton Treasure exhibition, as well as the museum’s high standards of cleanliness.

The museum is ran by Leicestershire County Council, which also saw results improve for Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre, the 1620s House & Garden, Charnwood Museum and Melton Carnegie Museum.

Communities spokeswoman Cllr Christine Radford said: “It is fantastic to see that the hard work of everyone at our heritage sites have once again been recognised by Visit England.