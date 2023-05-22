Harborough Museum exhibition

Harborough Museum has been praised by Visit England after a recent inspection.

The museum received a glowing report during a recent visitor satisfaction inspection, which saw its overall quality score rise from 74 per cent to 80 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report noted welcoming, friendly and knowledgeable staff along with a high standard of cleanliness and interesting exhibitions. They included the Hallaton Treasure exhibition, which is hailed as ‘one of the most important Iron Age discoveries in Britain’ and is a collection of historic coins.

The inspector said: “The layout of the museum is good with sufficient circulation space around and in front of the exhibits and the display cases to move freely.

“The range of content is very good, with the internationally important Hallaton Treasure exhibition being particularly impressive, and including very good interactives and interpretation for children."

The museum’s website was also highly praised in attracting people to the museum, which welcomes over 25,000 people per year to Market Harborough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leicestershire County Council communities spokesman Cllr Christine Radford said: “This is fantastic news and I want to congratulate the staff at Harborough Museum for their hard work in making the museum such a welcoming and interesting experience for visitors.

“I’m proud that Visit England recognise how well this museum is managed by our teams to make sure we can showcase the county’s heritage.”

Exhibitions currently at Harborough Museum include 90 Years of Harborough Theatre and We Are Harborough - a community-led exhibition celebrating what makes the district special to residents.